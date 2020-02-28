Pack your guns and your shiniest meat bicycles, Borderlands 3 is finally making it’s way over to Steam in 2 weeks time. Not only that, but the second piece of major DLC will be arriving not long after. The eagerly anticipated sequel to Borderlands 2 first launched on the Epic Games Store last year where it had an exclusivity deal for 6 months, now the time has finally come, and you can officially wishlist the game on Steam now before it’s released on March 13th.

Along with the Steam launch is coming PC cross-play, meaning you can play with your friends regardless of which store they originally purchased the game from. “Thanks to some new SHiFT matchmaking functionality, you’ll be able to add friends to your Friends List, join co-op parties, and play together online regardless of which PC platform each player is using. Gearbox plans to roll out additional PC crossplay features – such as the ability to mail weapons across platforms – in the weeks following the game’s launch on Steam.”

The DLC: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, will arrive on 26th March bringing a brand new area, guns, enemies and mayhem. Fan favourite character Gaige (and her BFF Deathtrap) are returning along with the DLC.

Reunite with old friends and team up with some eerie new characters to help true love triumph over eldritch horror;

Confront bloodthirsty enemies and formidable bosses, including alien beasts, hideously mutated occultists, and a clan of cold-blooded bandits;

Delve into the disturbing and occasionally daft backstories of cursed townfolk in a host of spine-tingling side missions;

Arm your Vault Hunter with some of the deadliest gear in the galaxy, including a trove of additional Legendaries and some supremely powerful Class Mods; and,

Flaunt your sense of style with a slew of new cosmetic items, from Vault Hunter Heads & Skins to interactive Room Decorations and all-new Vehicle Skins.

Are you excited for Borderlands 3? Have you been waiting to get the Steam version? Let us know what you think!