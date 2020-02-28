Who doesn’t like free games? Well if you are one of those people who for some reason don’t (you’re crazy btw) then you can just look away now. But for those of you who don’t mind increasing their Steam Library a bit more, Black Desert Online is now free for a limited time. Currently on sale for 100% off, the promotion for the MMO by Pearl Abyss will end by March 2nd.

The fantasy MMORPG has gained cult status by many beloved fans for it’s beautiful graphics and the fact that it's not a Pay-to-win MMO. I love free games and I’m sure you do too if you’re still reading this, so just go and add the game to your library and maybe check it out one day.

If you don’t normally play MMO’s, or never thought about giving Black Desert Online a shot, you may as well now since it’s free. Unfortunately the one drawback of free-to-keep deals like this means Steam users won’t be able to earn any trading cards, but if you’re only looking to try the game out then I’m sure that’s not a dealbreaker.

Will you be downloading Black Desert Online? If you’ve played it, then what do you think? Let us know!