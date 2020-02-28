PAX East is currently going on, and of the few developers and companies that still went despite Coronavirus fears, Larian Studios has unveiled the first official look at the gameplay in Baldur's Gate 3. Along with the gameplay we’ve also gotten a good look at the opening cinematic with an updated trailer.

For those of you who remember the announcement trailer way back when, that trailer showed the introduction of the Mindflayer in some form of Lovecraftian horror. Now we’re getting an even better look at the upcoming villain as well as some key characters in the official opening cinematic of Baldur’s Gate 3:

But that’s not the only thing to come out of PAX East, as the developers, Larian Studios, also showed off a hefty amount of gameplay. It is important to note however, that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in development, and after watching the gameplay reveal you’ll start to realise what I mean. This might be the most honest gameplay demo I’ve ever seen...

So there’s lots to talk about here, but it seems that the reveal has made fans ultimately divided. Many are comparing the newest addition to the Baldur’s Gate series to Divinity: original Sin, the previous game series worked on by Larian Studios, and some are not happy about that. There’s definitely some artistic license by the developers here, and the last Baldur's Gate game was about 20 years ago so some things are going to be updated whilst others are going to be completely reworked.

It will be interesting to see if Larian Studios will take some of the positive and negative reactions from the event and implementing them into the future. Since the game is still in early development with an Early Access version slated for later this year, it’s hard to see Larian not taking the feedback and improving on the current state of the game thanks to the fans.

What did you think of the Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay? Are you even more excited? Or are you heartbroken? Let us know!