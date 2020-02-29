“Axe, Hammer, Scythe, Knife. Kill, kill, kill!”

So this is one video that you probably shouldn’t show your kids… Bloodroots has just been released along with a new, animated sing-a-long trailer. Join Mr. Wolf in his bloody carnage on a quest for revenge. The murder-em-up game by Paper Cult is a blood orgy of the finest quality, with a cartoon style and silly animations you’re sure to have some fun on your murderous rampage across the Weird West.

Bloodroots boasts the ability to use any weapon at your disposal, and by any weapon I mean; axes, hammers, scythes, knives, carrots, turkeys, ladders, barrels, shovels, squirrels, rocks, spears, cacti, hooks, the skulls of your enemies, swords, torches, shivs, plungers, hatchets, chains, arrows, cannons and pikes. The world is literally your weapon.

Use the weapons at your disposal not only to kill your enemies but to also traverse the environments. Score deadly combos and climb the global leaderboards as you “fight your way through a variety of handcrafted levels, from forests to mountaintops.” and “experience a twisted Western revenge tale with a deranged cast of characters.”

You can get Bloodroots now on the Epic Game Store, or wishlist the game on Steam for updates on when it’s released there.

What do you think of Bloodroots? Will you be getting the game? How many times have you listened to the murder song?