Nvidia launched its latest Game Ready driver this week, just in time for the arrival of The Division 2: Warlords of New York, the new Genesis expansion for ARK: Survival Evolved, and a vital Apex Legends fix for those affected by a crash bug.

The GeForce 442.50 WHQL graphics card driver is available to download now and includes a suite of improvements for GeForce owners.

The headline addition is the aforementioned Division 2 support. The Warlords of New York is a major expansion pack coming to The Division 2, welcoming agents back to the Big Apple for some looter shooter hi-jinks. We’d expect performance to be largely identical to the base game but hey, every little helps.

As ever, there are the usual list of fixes and known issues to watch out for, although much more of the former than the lower. However, if you’re planning to play either Rainbow Six Siege or World of Warcraft then you’re probably going to want to be aware of the flickering and crashing issues which could occur.

GeForce 442.50 GPU Driver Fixed Issues

[Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG 0x887A0006.

[Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled.

[Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset.

[Twitch Studio]: The app shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may flicker when in-game HDR is enabled.

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crashes occur during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs.

GeForce 442.50 GPU Driver Known Issues

[World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable.

[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering.

The latest GeForce driver can be downloaded from here, or you can just do an auto-update through your current GeForce Experience installation.