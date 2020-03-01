For fans of Train Simulator this may come as a delight. Great British Railway Journeys is the game inspired by the popular BBC TV show of the same name, and presenter Michael Portillo returns to narrate your journeys as you “take to the rails and start your own adventure driving iconic trains across five famous routes from the hit television series.”

“Powered by the Train Simulator engine, Great British Railway Journeys features an authentic recreation of real trains with unrivalled detail. Manage your engine, passengers, safety systems, signalling and much more from the comfort of the cab, with control boards that perfectly re-create the operations of real-life trains. Master the operation of diesel, electric and steam as you deliver passengers and freight, alongside British landmarks and stunning backdrops.”

"As a fan of the series I’m excited to be working with Fremantle to bring the world of Great British Railway Journeys to life and give railfans the chance to discover these famous railway routes," says Paul Jackson, CEO of Dovetail Games.

If you already own Train Simulator then luckily for you Great British Railway Journeys will simply add to your existing collection by copying directly into your version of the base game.

For more information on the journeys you will be taking, you can go to the official site here.

Great British Railway Journeys is out on the 5th of March on Steam.