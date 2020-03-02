More news about remakes of old games are coming out of PAX East, one of which includes the new Destroy All Humans! Remake that will be landing in a field of cows sometime this year. Whilst it may not be the first time we’ve seen this same mission and gameplay, it does offer a good look at what’s been updated and going to be included in the final version.

If you enjoyed the original Destroy All Humans! Game then you are very likely to enjoy the new remake, with it’s returning voice actors and faithful recreation of the original 2005 Xbox and PlayStation 2 game. Now it’s finally coming to PC in glorious HD, and we got our first proper glimpse of gameplay from PAX East yesterday

Is that Invader Zim’s voice I hear? Yes it is indeed! But whilst I did recognise that, it was not nearly as noticeable as the awkward transitions between new and old voice recordings which, quite jarringly, swap between quality. And the lack of ambient music in the background during cutscenes and key moments reminds me of when those trailers for the Men in Black and The Mummy movies were released without music.

It is certainly still in early development, but we’re only 2 months into 2020 now and we still have no confirmed release date, so there’s hope all will be fixed by the time it comes out. Luckily, the humour still stands out and will most definitely keep this game interesting no matter the state it’s in.

What do you think of the Destroy All Humans! remake? Are you excited? Were you a fan of the original game? Let us know your thoughts!