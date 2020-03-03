Obsidian’s next game, Grounded, has been getting a bit of buzz lately since the first official gameplay has been revealed at PAX East along with some details from the developers. The backyard survival game that everyone is comparing to ‘Honey I Shrunk the Kids’ is definitely going to be a fun game for everyone to enjoy. With a lot of inspiration from Subnautica’s open world freedom and narrative story, and an early access version coming out on Xbox Game Pass, this is going to be a game to watch.

The 15 minute video below showcases various mechanics and features included within the game, plus many other questions answered by the developers themselves. Play by yourself or with a group of friends, hunt, build and survive in your own backyard and fend off from the dangerous insects threatening your environment.

So it looks like in our adventures of the backyard garden we’ll be able to build, craft, loot and fight various insects and bugs. Build sheltered communites as you explore an open world teeming with different environments and creepy crawlies. Just like I mentioned earlier with Subnautica, players can experience complete, open world sandbox freedom either in offline single player or online multiplayer, with as narrative focus on the game just to enable the right amount of motivation to keep the players moving forward. Check out the video below for more details:

It was all fine until they just had to go look at the spiders, and now I am DEFINITELY turning on arachnophobia mode, yikes *shivers*.

Grounded will be coming to Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2020. Wishlist the game now to stay up to date on it’s release!

Are you excited for Grounded? What did you think of the gameplay? Let us know your thoughts!