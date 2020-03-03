Need for Speed has had a rough history over the past decade, either coming out with an instant hit, an abysmal failure, or after a while becoming a cult classic like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. But recently the newest NfS game, Need For Speed: Heat, has garnered quite the reputation lately for being an actually decent game. And with new DLC being released, it seems like EA, for once, has decided to not be greedy.

The New Spring update will bring players “more dream cars to customize, tune, and push past the limit,” and “will see new whips added to the game via a Black Market Delivery. This Car Pack includes a free and paid option that adds new rides, challenge sets, character outfits, customization items and vanity items. See below for a full breakdown.”

So there’s a free and a paid option? And the paid options only seem to be cosmetic? Woah, EA, slow down there buddy you’ll give yourself a heart attack! Actually, don’t slow down, it’s nice to see you like this now.

“During Black Market Deliveries, players will meet Raziel – an underground car dealer who imports two types of cars: variants of already existing cars, available for free and spanking new ones available for real money purchases. To get behind the wheel of the imports, simply head down to Port Murphy and pick them up from a shipping container. This opens a small narrative tied to the car where Raziel will ask the player for a few favors in order to receive a reward. Complete the challenges to get visual customization parts for a new ride, character outfits, and effects fitting the car’s theme. Throughout the journey, players will also discover new events that can be replayed once the Black Market challenge is complete.”

So there’s the classic payment option for players who don’t want to waste time exploring the map, but it’s honestly really nice to see that EA is at least thinking about the players here. Now everyone in multiplayer can take part in the same activities, only those who wish to spend more money on the game will only receive cosmetic skins and not pay-to-win features. Plus the new vehicles and challenges aren’t the only things coming with the new update:

“Need for Speed Heat also received several quality of life improvements, and last January received an update that gave racers the ability to plug in their own steering wheel, a chat wheel function and a Keys to the Map paid option to instantly reveal locations on the in-game map, including collectibles, activities, and gas stations.”

What do you think of Need for Speed Heat? Are you excited for the DLC? Let us know!