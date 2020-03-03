As many conventions and events have been indefinitely delayed or even cancelled due to the coronavirus chaos, there was one major convention that everyone had their eyes on: E3. Many started to become increasingly worried that one of the biggest gaming conventions in the world would be delayed or worse, cancelled. Luckily though, it seems as if E3 is still going ahead despite the concerns over the virus in a statement from the Electronic Software Association (ESA):

"Everyone is watching the situation very closely," (yeah you don’t say). "We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June."

GDC was completely cancelled recently because too many companies and developers dropped out due to worries of the pandemic. But E3 is standing their ground, hopefully meaning that there’s some really big news to come out of it that’s so large no one will care they’ll be dead before it comes out.

Either way the spread of the news surrounding the virus has, to say the least, been extremely big news lately and has ultimately spooked a lot of companies into dropping out. There’s no word yet on who has dropped out of E3, if anyone at all, but the huge convention is only 3 months away now so we should start to hear about any news like that soon.

Do you think E3 will be cancelled? Or maybe delayed? What games/news are you hoping to hear from E3? And which game announcement would you be willing to catch the coronavirus to hear about? Let us know!