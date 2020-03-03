Have you ever wanted to start a holy war? Want to keep your citizens in check? Or even appoint a new pope? Well you’re in luck because the new DLC for Europa Universalis IV, the game of early modern exploration and conquest, is sailing our way sometime this year. There’s no official release date yet, but Paradox Interactive has released some juicy info about the expansion.

“From the churches of Rome, the people are called to abide by the one true faith. From the palaces of Vienna, the subjects are commanded to obey their chosen ruler. From the streets of Paris, a new generation of citizens pursues its own zealous mission. All choose their path, all aspire to Empire.”

Europa Universalis IV: Emperor will include several new features such as:

A Powerful Pope: Appoint cardinals, publish Papal Bulls and gather tithes. The Vatican and Papal Controller now have new abilities to sway the souls of Christendom.

New Holy Roman Empire Systems: Imperial Incidents provide new challenges to the Emperor's power and authority. Will your empire follow a course to a centralized monarchy or decentralized federation?.

Revolutions Revamped: The spirit of Revolution is a contagion that must be either embraced or vigorously opposed. Use the guillotine and revolutionary guard to enforce the new way of thinking.

The Hussite Faith: Bohemia has an early game chance to embrace heresy and stand alone against the Pope until The Reformation.

Hegemonies: If you accomplish great feats, you should expect great rewards. Seize the mantle of honor for accumulating great wealth and armies.

New Missions: Over 20 new unique mission trees for a variety of European nations

Defender of Faith: With great responsibility comes great power. Earn more bonuses for defending a major religion than for defending a small one.

The Council of Trent and Counter-Reformation: Join other Catholic rulers to slow down the spread of the Reformation by making concessions to the unruly mob or harshly imposing the will of God.

Provoke Rebellions: Risk a larger rebellion now while you think you can manage it instead of waiting for discontent to take its course.

Not only will the expansion include all these new features, but it will also be accompanied by a major free update for all players, including: a redrawn map of west and central Europe, Crown Lands, new ideas and a host of other major changes.

Europa Universalis IV: Emperor is available to wishlist right now on Steam and will be released at some point in 2020.