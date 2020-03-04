Grab your needle guns and drop-kick some grunts, the Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary game is finally available on PC as of right now. With new features and support for modern systems this is, by all means, a total remastering of the original game. Though, if you want, you can choose to switch between the classic and the “fully enhanced” version graphics.

The new and remastered edition comes fully equipped for PC with 60fps or greater, 4K UHD support and includes many options so that players can fine-tune their experience to their liking: “variable framerate, native mouse/keyboard support and the ability to rebind controls, support for ultra-wide displays and different aspect ratios, updated texture/shadow quality and more. Additionally, we’re happy to introduce community-requested features such as the option to use ‘classic’ audio in multiplayer and improvements to Spartan customization.”

Get that birthday party skull rollin’, Spartans!

Halo: CE Anniversary is available now on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the Windows Store and Steam.

Are you excited to get back into the Halo universe on PC? Did you play Halo: Reach? Let us know what you think of the Master Chief Collection on pC!