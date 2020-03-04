We finally have some more details on what’s coming with the new season of Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy. Bungie has been working to bring one of the biggest updates to the game so far which has been already anticipated by many players because of the return of the Trials of Osiris, the infamous 3v3 multiplayer mode from the original Destiny.

“With the Sundial freed from the clutches of the Red Legion, one escaped Psion Flayer enacts a desperate ploy for revenge against the Last City. Guardians of the Light must set aside old differences to band together with unlikely allies and save the City from total destruction.”

Season of the Worthy will bring the usual features like new exotic weapons and armour, a new season pass and rewards and a new seasonal artifact. The more unique features included in this season are the return of the Trials of Osiris PvP mode, a Guardian Games free seasonal event and a continuation of the Destiny Story by battling alongside Rasputin to save the Last City.

Season of the Worthy will kick off on March 10th all the way until June 9th when the next Season will then be released.

