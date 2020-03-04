There’s no crystal skulls here. Take on the role of an Indiana Jones cross Jet Li explorer, searching for untold riches, eternal life and divine powers in an endless labyrinthian temple. Dodge bottomless pits, deadly traps and battle vicious foes and relentless gods as you try to defeat the temple itself in Curse of the Dead Gods.

“Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts - fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse.” Take a look at the trailer below for a peek at the threats you may encounter:

Curse of the Dead Gods will feature: “A skill-based roguelike exploring a cruel, dark temple made of endless rooms and corridors. Swords, spears, bows, guns - wield these and many more. Light and fire will be your best allies to overcome the threats that lie in the shadows. Unique curses influence each attempt, putting a twist on every action. Dozens of enemies, with powerful champions and deadly bosses to face off against.”

The Early Access version of the game will include the Jaguar section of the temple, filled with unique traps and game mechanics, there will be 10+ regular curses, more than 30 rooms with their own variations, 9 different fighting styles. 40+ relics that players can build synergies with and much more to be discovered. Check out the roadmap below to see what else they’ll be adding in the future like: new sections of the temple, more weapons, blessings, monsters and bosses and loads more:

Curse of the Dead Gods is available now on Steam Early Access, with a console release coming in the future.