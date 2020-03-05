Strap some wheels to your feet, we’re rollin’ out. The Closed Alpha for the free-to-play Roller Champions will be gracefully sliding it’s way to us next week on Uplay. The game about grabbing balls and throwing team-mates (and the other way around) is returning with all new features, maps and moves.

“Roller Champions is a new sports sensation delivering exhilarating and fast-paced team PvP gameplay – on wheels. Two teams of three players are pitted against each other in arenas around the world, and players are cheered on by crowds of roaring fans as they acquire the ball, pass it to teammates and dodge and tackle opponents to score a goal in the illuminated hoop that appears above the rink.”

Players can expect lots of new stuff in the Closed Alpha including:

New customisation features; choose from a list of 70 cosmetic items to customise your character. Gloves, skates, clothes and helmet/hair styles are all yours to choose!

New arena; experience the all new, biggest arena yet, Chichén Itzá. With improved curvature, elevation and other environmental elements for better navigation and gameplay.

New moves; Rollerblading is a deadly sport, so why not continue the tradition? Let players get a taste of your wheels as you hurtle through the air and into their face with the air tackle, or check out the new extended tackle and team moves like: grapple boost, grapple double jump and, get this, grapple double pump.

The Closed Alpha will run from March 11th to March 23rd. You can sign up here for access so you can Rock n' Roll-erblade to your heart's content.

Are you excited to get in some Roller Derby action? Will you be signing up for the Closed Alpha? What extra features would you like to see in Roller Champions? Let us know!