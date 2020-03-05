The highly anticipated sequel to a 20 year old game stirred a lot of buzz at PAX East last week. We got our first look at some gameplay from Baldur's Gate 3 and heard a few more details about the game, though not everyone was happy about the reveal. However you felt about the fresh new take on the franchise, Larian has confirmed that they are not aiming for a current-gen console release.

After the huge success of Divinity: Original Sin II, it was kind of obvious that Larian Studios would be the choice to helm the development of Baldur’s Gate 3. The game took heavy inspiration from classic Dungeons & Dragons Tabletop RPG’s, and now they’re able to work on an official D&D video game.

However, when talking about a possibility of a current-gen console release, David Walgrave, the Executive Producer, said: “I don’t think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it,” adding that “there’s a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don’t know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things. Maybe it could run, but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn’t look as cool anymore.”

Considering that the game will be a 100 hour long Adventure, features multiple characters and dialogue, full motion-capture cutscenes and gorgeous graphics, it’s no surprise that the PS4 and Xbox One would probably struggle to run it. I would image that at some point they’ll aim for a next-gen console release, but currently those cards don’t seem to be on the table.

What is worrying is how will the game run on modern PC systems? If the PS4 and Xbox One wouldn’t be able to handle it then surely that means the PC requirements will be quite high. I, for one, would prefer to be able to actually play a game even if it doesn’t “look as cool anymore” than not being able to play at all. But we’ll just have to wait and see how they get on, it will be a while before we see any publicly playable version anyway.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming to PC and Google Stadia. There is an Early Access version slated to be released later this year.

Are you excited for Baldur's Gate 3? Do you wish it could run on current-gen consoles? Let us know your thoughts!