What is it with the number 13 always cropping up in horror titles? I’m sure it wasn’t intentional, but the infamous haunted number 13 makes its way to us yet again in the form of some gameplay from the Resident Evil 3 Remake. During one of CapcomTV’s broadcasts, some of the developers showed off 13 minutes of gameplay…

Unfortunately it’s all in Japanese, so us English-speaking folk will have to rely on the trusty Google auto-translate option to understand anything. You can check the gameplay out in the video below. However the broadcast was a total of 2 and a half hours long, so skip to the 42:13 mark if you want to see some juicy zombie action:

There’s still not a huge amount of information regarding what Capcom has changed/updated in the remake. We know that the Mercenaries Mode won’t be returning unfortunately, but there’s still no word on if those story-decision moments where the screen would flash and the player would get a choice on how to proceed are included in the remake.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake will release for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd. The standalone/spin-off Resident Evil Resistance is packaged along with the game. There is also a supposed Demo coming soon.

Are you excited for the Resident Evil 3 Remake? What did you think of the gameplay above? Let us know what you think!