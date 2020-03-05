There’s only one thing that comes close to being better than DOOM (2016), and that is DOOM’s very own soundtrack. The only reason why the soundtrack alone isn’t better than the game itself, is because you’re not playing the game at the same time. Seriously, when playing DOOM you can already listen to the soundtrack plus you’re shooting demon hellspawn at the same time, it’s literally a win-win scenario.

Anyway, with DOOM Eternal releasing soon that can only mean one thing: I need to take some holiday off to play it and a new kickass soundtrack by Mick Gordon will be released. Okay, I lied, it was two things, so what? I’m the motherflippin’ Doom Slayer baby! (okay, in hindsight censoring myself took that impact away).

If, like me, you’re itching to get that sweet sweet taste of heavy metal shredding and bass busting ear cocaine then you’re in for one hell of a treat. Thankfully for us, Bethesda Softworks UK just released a behind the scenes video of DOOM Eternal’s soundtrack and it is bat shit insane. Take a look for yourself:

So there’s a heavy metal choir? Well, that’s something I can die happily having discovered it now. I’ll be eagerly awaiting the soundtrack to come out so I can rock out on my daily commute on the bus next that old lady who for some reason always likes to sit next to me. Get ready to shred, Grandma.

DOOM Eternal is out March 20th for PC and console.

Are you excited for DOOM Eternal? Does the soundtrack get your Imp bits tingling? No? Too much? Okay I’ll stop now.