Suffer from shaky hands lying in wait for Cyberpunk 2077 after the release date got delayed? Do you have an inexplicable desire to roam the night sky in flying cars, smoking cigarettes in the rain and drinking artificial whiskey? Well, Cloudpunk is here to give you the fix you need as you wait for September. Or at least, it lets you drive (more like fly I guess?) around in a beautiful voxel-based neon city as you deliver packages to clients. No cigarettes or whiskey I’m afraid.

“A neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis. It’s your first night on the job working for the Cloudpunk delivery service. Two rules: Don’t miss a delivery and don’t ask what’s in the package.”

So if you’re looking to quench that thirst whilst you wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to be released (or even if you like simplistic adventure games, or gorgeous neon cities), this might be the solution for you.

In Cloudpunk; you will explore the huge, vertical cyberpunk cityscape of Nivalis in your hover car or on foot, unravel the mysteries in a world of corporate conspiracy, hackers and rogue AI, meet a diverse range of characters as you immerse yourself in their day-to-day lives, discover hidden places and items that will unlock additional stores, and your decisions will have an impact on the citizens of Nivalis.

Cloudpunk is out on April 23rd for PC, with a PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch release planned for later this year.

What do you think of Cloudpunk? Does it look cool? Do you think it will help tide us over until Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!