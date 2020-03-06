Broomstick League, the Quidditch version of Rocket League, has finally been released on Steam. The game was announced for Early Access a while back but has now graciously flown it’s way over to Steam and we can finally spend the rest of our days playing Quidditch- er, I mean in the League of Broomsticks.

“Equipped with a broomstick, a wand and nerves of steel, players must hone their flying skills and use magic to dodge enemies, defend their goal, and pull off incredible plays in Broomstick League. Soar high through the magical arenas as you try to outscore the competition and gain victory over your opponents.”

Play in 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 matches, players can also cast spells during matches and customise their characters to their heart’s content. The announcement was met with significant buzz from the community, and players have already been grabbing their broomsticks to make their mark on the Broomstick League leaderboards.

Broom, broom.

What do you think of Broomstick League? Will you be playing it? Have you been wanting a proper Quidditch game in the past years? And does this look like a worthy contender? Let us know!