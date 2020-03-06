Remember when every sequel to a game had the naming convention that began with the letters ‘re’ followed by some silly form? Like rebeginning, or reckoning, or *shivers* revengeance… Well, we may have thought that trend died out and then Amnesia comes along and brings it all back again. Amnesia: Rebirth has just been announced with a nice little teaser.

Frictional Games are back with a new chapter in the Amnesia story after they posted a short announcement trailer on their official Youtube channel. It will mark their return to the franchise of The Chinese Room took over for Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. Taking place in the desert after what seems to be a plane crash, players will once again have to uncover their memories of what happened. What awaits us in the depths of darkness this time?...

“Amnesia: Rebirth, a new descent into darkness from the creators of the iconic Amnesia series. A harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience.” Er, I’m pretty sure that’s just the concept ripped straight from Amnesia: The Dark Descent right?

So it looks like Frictional games are ‘going back to their roots’ in this new instalment, reading the description on the Steam page makes me wonder if I’m not just reading the original Amnesia’s game description, except this time you’re in the desert, and you’re a girl. Not only that, but the subtitle ‘Rebirth’ could also be seen in the meta context as a rebirth of the franchise.

There’s no word on whether this new addition to the series will have mod support, though considering how much the modding community helped with Amnesia’s growth in the first place, it would be an absolute shame if they didn’t include mod support this time round.

Interestingly, the official site has a link to a GDrive of various documents for Press, but there's a particular folder in there named 'Clues', are Frictional Games trying to tease something here? Are they creating an ARG in the lead up to the announcement? Only time will tell...

I have to say I’m a big fan of Amnesia: The Dark Descent, my friend and I used to watch lots of videos online of people playing the game (don’t judge me) until we both ended up buying the game to create our own mods. We didn’t actually finish any of them, we were just excited teenagers about the prospect of making our own game after all, but we were very excited for Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs when it was announced. Then that turned out to be an abysmal mess compared to the first one, with a distinct lack of mod support. Luckily, Frictional Games weren’t the actual developers of that game and so it was kind of excusable. I would mention SOMA here but let’s not talk about that because it’s not part of the Amnesia franchise.

Amnesia: Rebirth is currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Steam, you can wishlist it now as we wait to hear on a confirmed release date.

What do you think of Rebirth? Is Amnesia back? Have you solved the clues yet? Will it spark another wave of online content creators making reaction videos and let’s plays? Let us know!