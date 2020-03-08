It’s not often that we get a VFX breakdown of a video game, usually they come out after a TV show or movie showcased some truly spectacular visual effects. However the guys over at Remedy decided that the world doesn’t have enough video game VFX breakdowns. It’s no secret that Control is a beautiful game, but peeking behind the curtain to see how they made some of the mind-boggling effects is really fascinating.

I was a bit late on the Control wave, I didn’t play the game for a long time after it’s release. I’m a big fan of Remedy and their games for their absolutely astonishing visual and narrative storytelling. When I booted up the game for the first time, roamed the office halls and came to my first firefight, I was greeted by the blue haze dream-like visions of the Director. Little did I know this was my first taste of the spectacular visuals of Control...

Whilst it’s mostly just explosions and debris that get shown here, it’s still really cool to see all the elements come together to make something special. We take a lot of particle and environmental effects for granted since we’re almost always in a significant firefight, darting around from cover to cover. We focus so much on seeing where the next enemy is that we don’t focus on where the last enemy was (especially when they’ve been mushed to bits by a hurling chair or explosive barrel).

Either way, it’s really cool to see Remedy show this off, especially considering all the hard work they put into making it look so damn good (and clearly paid off by the looks of how many awards they amassed).

What did you think of Control’s VFX breakdown? What other games would you like to see a VFX breakdown of? Let us know!