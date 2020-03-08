Puzzler games are great and we’re seeing a lot of first-person puzzle games come out at the moment. It’s no secret that the original Portal game sparked a curious joy in the games industry as everyone realised they could make a compelling game by having a great narrative with strong puzzle elements. Ever since then we’ve had games like The Turing Test, Q.U.B.E. and The Witness to name a few (there's probably way better examples out there that someone will get mad at me for not mentioning, but I can't remember them off the top of my head). Now, we are graced with Relicta, another game to capitalise on the first-person puzzler genre, only this time with strange, geometric cubes!

“Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive…”

Players will explore the moon (which one I’m not sure, definitely not the moon but I have a feeling this question will be a part of the game’s narrative) and manipulate gravity and magnetism to solve “physical riddles”. I don’t know about you but I’m not good with riddles, let alone physical riddles, so we’ll see how I fair in this game.

Players can also expect lavish and detailed environments, plus a compelling background story where you must find clues and piece together the details about the investigation of the Relicta’s anomaly. There will also be an original soundtrack, or, should I say, soundscape, of a sci-fi psychological thriller.

Relicta is currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Steam. You can wishlist the game now as we wait for an official release date.

What do you think of the trailer? Does it look interesting to you? What other first-person puzzler games do you like? Let us know!