Ghost Recon: Breakpoint had a tough launch to say the least. When Ghost Recon: Wildlands released to mediocre success, it at least showed that an open-world co-op military shooter could potentially work, and if anyone was going to make an open-world game rife with things to do then it was Ubisoft.

Now, whilst Ubisoft can be a bit too eager to get their games out to make more money (at least they’re not as bad as EA), at least they like to listen to their communities (even if sometimes they go against their own fans, they’ll at least try and address the issues they made themselves). Enter the ‘Ghost Experience’ for GR: Breakpoint, a completely immersive overhaul of the game. Check out the trailer below:

So it looks like Ubisoft wants to turn Ghost Recon: Breakpoint into a realistic military shooter, as many fans complained about how bloated the game felt with all of the different mechanics and features going on. So Ubisoft listened and added this new mode, and what was nice of them was to include the ability for multiple people to have different modes available. At least it’s not forced on every player and you can customise it to how you like.

Though it is interesting how players can matchmake with others in different modes, how those modes will interact with each other is a great mystery right now (especially with the elimination of loot levels) and I can see it totally breaking the game, but we’ll just have to wait and see when the new update comes out.

Ghost Experience for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is releasing on March 24th for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia.

What do you think of the new mode? Is it a worthy addition to the game? Will you try it out? Let us know!