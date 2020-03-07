We laid eyes on the Doom Eternal's system requirements, which have since been pulled due to community backlash. But we figured we would take a look at them, as it will still give us a good eye on what type of thing to expect from the new DOOM Eternal system specs. However, we know these requirements will change again soon, to be a little less...diabolical.

DOOM Eternal Minimum System Requirements - (60FPS @ low 1080p)

OS: Windows 7/10 64-bit

50GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

DOOM Eternal Recommended System Requirements - (60FPS @ High 1440p)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

50GB DX: DirectX 11

So DOOM Eternal has some pretty serious requirements, although it is worth noting that the recommended requirements are for 1440p screen resolution at high 60FPS. And the requirements are being massaged as we speak to be more accommodating.

Doom Eternal's recommended graphics requires a Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB graphics card with a Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz or Ryzen R7 1800X processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1440p. For your PC to completely meet the recommended requirements you will also need 16 GB system memory. To run Doom Eternal even on low graphics settings at 1080p your PC will require at least a 4GB GeForce GTX 970 4GB / Radeon R9 290 with a Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz or FX-8320 CPU. This will return an average of 60 frames per second. The minimum RAM requirements are 8 GB system memory.

Another point of note is that with some tweaking the minimum requirements are looking at 60FPS on 1080p, so that will also give people some scope to tweak the graphics settingss on DOOM Eternal to get it running, even if you have an older weaker machine.

Anyway, we expect some new ones to come up soon, but we expect they will be fairly similar but will be focusing on recommended being 1080p instead of talking about it as 1440p.

Here they are if you wanted to see them.