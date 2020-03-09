Well, it’s almost hard to report on this now as Nvidia seemingly keeps getting pushed down, and it’s hard to not think that we’re just repeating ourselves here. But nevertheless, another major games company has pulled their library of games from GeForce Now, this time the culprit being 2K games.

“Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today. We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future,” says Nvidia in a statement made on their official GeForce Now forums.

It’s such a shame that all this is happening to GeForce Now. Cloud gaming is still in its infancy and sometimes it's hard to remember that, but in order to sort these teething issues out Nvidia needs a larger player base with a larger library of games available to play. Currently, almost half of the biggest game companies out there have pulled their games from GeForce Now, leaving many players in the dark about whether or not they’ll be able to play their favourite games on Nvidia’s new streaming service.

This issue has now stirred quite some buzz online, including Epic Games’ Tim Sweeney publicly defending Nvidia GeForce Now in a tweet: “Epic is wholeheartedly supporting NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service with Fortnite and with Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate (including exclusives), and we’ll be improving the integration over time.”

It has also sparked a change.org petition to enable modern consumer rights for digital products, including abolishing exclusivity rights and stating that large games companies should allow their consumers to use their product however they want, (is it just me, or does that last point remind you of the ‘second-hand selling’ debate?).

What do you think of the latest development? Will Nvidia bounce back? With new deals from the games companies? Or is this the beginning of GeForce Now’s downfall? Let us know!