Well, it’s that time of year again, another Mortal Kombat DLC pack has graced our presence. And with it we have a brand new, ridiculous character to add to the roster in Mortal Kombat 11: Keith David. Yes, the Keith David is now a part of Mortal Kombat history. Oh yeah, and he’s also making his debut as the cult 90’s comic series superhero, Spawn, arguably one of his most famous roles.

Now, if you’re wondering ‘who is this Keith David guy?’ then I have to ask what you have been watching/playing your whole life, because Keith David has been in practically everything and you would have to actively avoid him in order to not see/hear his performances. But, nevertheless, Keith David was the one and only voice for HBO’s adaptation of Spawn, so now that we’re all caught up, here’s the video showcasing his sweet, sultry voice in beautiful 90’s spandex.

So now we can all marvel at the wonder of watching these iconic characters like the Joker, Spawn and the Terminator, all duking it out together in a digital arena, smashing each other’s ribs and ripping each other’s skin off. I never thought I’d see the day…

Spawn will be making his debut on March 17th for Early Access, followed by March 24th for the official full release.

What do you think? Has NetherRealm done a faithful recreation? Does hearing Keith David’s voice get you excited? What crazy character would you love to see in a Mortal Kombat game? Let us know!