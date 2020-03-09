Check out the all-new, bigger, better and free-er game mode coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Activision has (finally) officially announced that Call of Duty: Warzone is really happening, and the new mode is available to all players as the Battle Royale and Plunder game types are going free-to-play.

Whilst we’ve known about the Battle Royale mode for a good month now, and ever since Season 2 was revealed everyone knew that a Battle Royale game type was coming to Modern Warfare, but Activision tried to keep coy about it for a while at least. But now we know that Warzone is officially launching tomorrow, March 10th at 8AM PDT.

Featuring a whopping 150 player count in-game, this is going to be one of the biggest Battle Royale modes out there, let alone tied to the Call of Duty franchise name. In addition there’s a new game type that Activision managed to keep secret still, and that is Plunder: “In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts.“ So I’m assuming that Plunder will be another Battle Royale game, but with extra stuff going on.

There’s lots more features that have been added to the game, including the Gulag, contracts, buy stations and more, to read the full list of new features you can find them at Activision's official blog post here.

Call of Duty: Warzone is launching on March 10th. For existing owners of Modern Warfare the new mode will be an 18-22GB download available at 8AM PDT. For new players looking to download the free version, the size will be around 83-101GB and available at 12PM PDT.

Are you excited for the new Call of Duty mode? Do you have Modern Warfare already? Or will you be getting the free version? Let us know what you think!