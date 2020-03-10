Get ready to raze the bar, a new DLC for Farming Simulator 19 has arrived and in glorious, cinematic fashion. Ever wondered why it’s taking so long to till those fields? Want to flex on your neighbour Gary with big and shiny new gadgets? Then the new Bourgault DLC is for you! Check out the cinematic trailer below (you can tell that it’s cinematic because it has those silly black bars on the top and bottom).

Equipped with tonnes of new and expensive toys to help you run the farm of your dreams, the Bourgault DLC adds “a number of authentic and faithfully reproduced machines by Bourgault Industries, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of air seeding technology. Three top-class seeders, two air carts, plus a cultivator and a weeder from the Canadian company are included in the DLC. In addition to those, a famous and beloved brand returns with a new massive tractor: the John Deere 9RX Series! This one guarantees high performance even under heavy conditions, thanks to its agile crawler tracks.”

Now all that remains is to figure out how to properly pronounce ‘Bourgault’. Seriously, I keep trying to speak it out loud but it sounds like I have a mouth full of grapes. I looked online and found some useful information that told me it’s French, and that the pronunciation is ​[boʁɡo], so that was very helpful. I don’t know what an upside-down ‘R’ means but I’m pretty sure it’s not French…

Farming Simulator 19: Bourgault is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Mac. Season Pass owners will see the DLC available to download instantly, or you can purchase the DLC separately or part of the Farming Simulator 19 - Platinum Edition.

What do you think of the new DLC? Will you be hopping back into the tractor’s seat? Let us know!