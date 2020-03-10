DOOM Eternal is nearly upon us, and with it comes an all-new PC port of the classic Nintendo 64 game, appropriately titled DOOM 64. Released in 1997, the 20+ year old game has been ported for the first time over to PC. Unfortunately it is only available as a pre-order bonus for DOOM Eternal, but I'm sure it will release as a standalone title at some point in the future. Anyway, here are the DOOM 64 PC system requirements.

DOOM 64 Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-750

Intel Core i5-750 RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU RAM: 2GB

2GB GPU: R7 240 or GTX 660 or Intel HD 530

R7 240 or GTX 660 or Intel HD 530 HDD: N/A

N/A DX: 11

DOOM 64 Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1075T 3.0 GHz

Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1075T 3.0 GHz RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU RAM: 3GB

3GB GPU: GTX 780 or R9 290X

GTX 780 or R9 290X HDD: N/A

N/A DX: 11

What's interesting to note here at first is how there's no information on the total hard drive space needed, but since it's a Nintendo 64 port we can guess that's probably because they were dealing with Megabytes back then, not Gigabytes. The second thing to note is the incredibly high memory requirements: 8GB of ram for a 20+ year old game? Some have joked that they might be storing the entire game on the ram, ha! Plus the Windows 10 64-bit minimum requirement seems a bit odd...

Anyway, these are probably just placeholders for now; much like how DOOM Eternal's System Requirements were released and then quickly taken down, we might see these specs updated closer to the release date. Either way, it seems like DOOM 64 is going to require some hardware a little higher than we imagine a Nintenda 64 game would require, but overall is still not that high (apart from the ram of course), so most PC players will be able to run the game with no issues.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the DOOM 64 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the DOOM 64 GPU benchmark chart and we also have an DOOM 64 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.