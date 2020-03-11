After 15+ years, 2K and NFL have agreed to a new partnership since their split back in 2004, reviving their deal and bringing football games back into 2K’s catalogue of notable sports titles, as well as new endeavours for the NFL. The new partnership will see production on multiple new video game titles.

Interestingly, 2K announced these titles will be non-simulation football “game experiences”. Whatever that means is a mystery right now, but they promised that specific game titles and release dates will be announced at a later date, and that we’ll see some launch as early as the start of 2021 during the fiscal year of 2022 for TakeTwo Interactive.

“The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans,” said the president of 2K, David Ismailer. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.”

So we might be seeing some new sports games coming our way from 2K Games. The Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL, Joe Ruggiero, stated that they have been focusing on “Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming,” and that the new partnership with 2K games reflects that.

2K was very well known for its popular NFL 2K franchise during the years of 1999 up to 2004, before 2K and NFL ended their partnership.

“It’s an exciting time for 2K and our fans,” Ismailer said. “We’re growing our sports offerings and building on our core games with new IP, as well as continued support of award-winning franchises, all with the goal of giving our fans more amazing games and entertainment for years to come.”

Are you excited for 2K to be back in the NFL games ring? Will we see a revival of the NFL games franchise? What do you think these new, mystery games could be? Let us know!