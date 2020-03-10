It seems like killing demons gives you wings… Turn your DOOM Slayer into a beautiful, one-of-a-kind unicorn masterpiece in DOOM Eternal. Or, you know, anything else you want. Why you would want anything else than a fluffy white unicorn with pink wings is beyond me, but to each their own, man.

Players can unlock various skins, animations and podiums for single-player and multiplayer throughout their time playing the game. You can also personalise any playable demons in the new multiplayer game type: Battlemode. As Bethesda Softworks puts it in their video description: “Conquer Hell’s armies in style!”

If you’re wondering how you can get this exclusive DOOMicorn skin (and no, I did not just make that up), then don’t fret! Because all you need is a Twitch Prime account where you can link your Twitch and Bethesda.net accounts in order to claim the bonus.

DOOM Eternal is out on March 20th for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia.

Are you excited for DOOM Eternal? It’s not that far away now, will you be getting the DOOMicorn skin? Or is it too rad for you? Let us know!