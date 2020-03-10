It seems like all those rumours have finally paid off, Horizon: Zero Dawn is officially coming to PC in the next few months. After many, many rumours and leaks we have official confirmation from PlayStation themselves, or more specifically, from Hermen Hulst, the President of PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios.

The confirmation comes from a PlayStation blog post (making it even more official, to be honest I don’t know how much more official-ness I can take!) where Hulst was asked a lot of questions regarding his career, Worldwide Studios, and upcoming projects. One of those projects have been revealed to be a Horizon: Zero Dawn PC edition, complete with all the DLC from the console version.

“Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer…. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon.”

So, it’s not a huge amount of detail for the moment, but coming from the head honcho himself, this is pretty big news for PC fans who have been wanting a PC version for a long time. But for those of you who believe this will be the end of console exclusivity, Hulst had this to say:

“And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.”

So unfortunately we probably won’t get a PC version of Bloodborne (no matter how much I pray and sacrifice to the great, almighty elder ones), or even God of War, the Last of Us or the Uncharted series.

Horizon: Zero Dawn will be out on PC this Summer, we’re still waiting for a confirmed release date from Guerilla themselves.

Are you excited for Horizon: Zero Dawn coming to PC? What other games would you like to see come from PlayStation to PC? Let us know what you think!