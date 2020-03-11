DOOM Eternal’s final system requirements have been re-released. There was a bit of a backlash at the end of last week, when they were initially revealed on Steam. Bethesda and id software decided to go back and revise their required system specs for DOOM Eternal to make them a little more digestible. Where before the DOOM specs required would scorch the earth with hell’s fire, the new updated specs are still demanding but they have been split into a few groupings, to help us make a little more sense.

DOOM Eternal Minimum System Requirements - (60FPS @ low 1080p)

OS: Windows 7/10 64-bit

NVIDIA GeForce 1050Ti (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280 (3GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) or RX 470 (4GB) HD: 50GB Available Hard Drive Space

DOOM Eternal Recommended System Requirements - (60FPS @ High 1080p)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), NVIDIA GeForce 970 (4GB), AMD RX 480 (8GB) Note : On GTX 970 only - set Texture Quality to Medium HDD: 50GB

DOOM Eternal Recommended 1440p System Requirements - (60FPS @ High 1440p)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB) HDD: 50GB

DOOM Eternal Ultra System Requirements - (120FPS @ Ultra 1440p / 60FPS @ Ultra 4K)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

11+ GB Video Memory GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD Radeon VII (16GB)

Ok so we now have some actual recommended 1080p system requirements for DOOM Eternal, showing us that with a GTX 1060 or AMD's RX 480 along with 8GB system memory then we are going to get around 60 frames per second at high graphics setting. All we were given before was the DOOM Eternal 1440p 60FPS on high for some reason, which you can see written above are listed as a GTX 1080/RTX 2060 or RX Vega56.

While the ageing GTX 970 is still suggested as a viable graphics card for recommended settings its worth noting that the Texture Quality setting would not be above "Medium".

Obviously we can now also see that the new DOOM Eternal system requirements reference a Ultra-Nightmare spec. Basically they list the most powerful PC components available at the moment and let us know that these can run the game with everything turned up to max. These specs include a GTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII along with the 16GB RAM and a Core i9-9900K or the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. These hulking components will get 120FPS in 1440p Ultra or 60Frames per second in 2160p/4K.

Is DOOM Eternal using Direct X or Vulkan? There doesn't appear to be any official source stating if DOOM Eternal will be able to run under Direct X or not. DOOM 2016 featured a switch to run in Direct X or Vulkan and often performed better under Vulkan. DOOM Eternal was reported to be built with Vulkan in mind from the beginning of development, to take better advantage of it.

What is Vulkan and why does it effect my gaming performance PC? Vulkan is the successor to OpenGL. It is a graphics and compute API, built to deliver high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs. Basically, helping bridge the gap between hardware and software for game developers. It is pretty much an open platform and works in a similar way to Windows Direct X. Vulkan is used in a wide variety of devices from PCs and consoles to mobile phones and embedded platforms.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the DOOM Eternal System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the DOOM Eternal GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.