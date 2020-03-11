We’re nearly a week away from DOOM Eternal’s release and we can’t be more excited, and for those of you itching to get some trigger-finger demon slaying action we have the launch dates just for you, so that you know exactly when you can seek your ravenous hatred across the umbral plains...

PC (Steam and Bethesda.net):

North and South America: 12:01am EDT, March 20th (9:01pm Pacific Time, March 19th)

AU/NZ/Asia: 12:01am JST, March 20th (7:01am Pacific Time, March 19th)

Europe and the rest of the world: 12:01am GMT, March 20th (4:01pm Pacific Time, March 19th)

PlayStation 4:

North America: 12:00am midnight ET, March 20th

For everyone else: DOOM Eternal unlocks at 12:00am midnight in your time zone on March 20th.

Xbox One:

North America: 12:00am midnight ET, March 20th

Mexico: 1am ET, March 20th

For everyone else: DOOM Eternal unlocks at 12:00am midnight in your time zone on March 20th.

Happy Demon hunting, folks! Now we can all sleep easy, knowing when exactly we should stop sleeping in order to play DOOM Eternal all night long. If you want to check out how well your PC can run DOOM Eternal, you can have a look at the official final system requirements.

For those who are interested in Stadia’s launch time, the game will unlock at 12:01am Eastern Time on March 20th.