Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break has been officially revealed and we now have a release date. The spoofy game about rolling boulders and breaking things that is wholeheartedly inspired by Monty Python-esque humour is developed by ACE Team and Giant Monkey Robot. The third game in the franchise is bringing new features and additions that fans have been waiting for…

“Jump into the expansive, gut-busting story for an eclectic adventure featuring bizarre and irreverent takes on legendary characters, or for the first time, create and share your own levels to compete with friends and strangers online in a real-time mix of hectic tower defense and epic boulder-racing arcade action.”

Yep, that’s right, Rock of Ages is finally getting a level editor. Ah, now the ‘Make’ part of the title makes sense… But in all seriousness this is something fans have been wanting for a while. Create your own maps and gamemodes to share with friends or the whole world. Compete against each other by building defenses and racing to destroy your opponent’s in up to 4-player online multiplayer, or head to head with 2-player splitscreen.

Discover ACE Team’s hilarious story spanning across history and beyond, meeting characters like Julius Caesar, Moctezuma, Krampus and the Spaghetti Monster. Unlock 20 zany boulders with tonnes of gameplay modes to choose from.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is out on June 2nd for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Are you excited for Rock of Ages 3? What about the level editor? Let us know what you think!