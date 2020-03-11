After many teasers and updates, we have finally been graced with a trailer and release date for the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection which is coming much sooner than anticipated (but still not soon enough) in Summer this year. Developed by Petroglyph, Lemon Sky Studios and EA, including some of the original Westwood Studios team members.

The Remastered Collection includes both cult rts games Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Command & Conquer: Red Alert and the three expansion packs; Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath. With updated and enhanced graphics in 4K, an entirely rebuilt multiplayer, improved UI, the Completely Remastered Legendary Soundtrack by Frank Klepacki and more, this is the ultimate experience for fans of the original games.

“Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is being created alongside the C&C community, where the project was publicly revealed in October 2018 to gather community insight before development began. An active Community Council has been involved since early pre-production with 24/7 access to the development team. The title features rebuilt graphics and textures with support up to 4K resolution, along with an over seven-hour soundtrack remastered by the renowned original composer Frank Klepacki. The community has helped shape the enhancements of the game through highly requested features like revamped UI, updated controls and a Map Editor for fans to showcase their creations. Multiplayer has been rebuilt from the ground up to support a modern online experience with custom games, 1v1 quick match, Elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, replays and much more.”

Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection will be releasing June 5th for PC only on Steam and Origin. Owners of the Origin Access Premier subscription service will get full access to the Remastered Collection for as long as they are subscribed.

Are you excited for Command & Conquer to be back? What do you think of the improved graphics? Let us know!