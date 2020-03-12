Now, before we all get excited and start jumping on theories, let me remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 was announced all the way back in 2012, so don’t expect a new entry in the Witcher universe anytime soon. In an interview with the press, the President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kiciński, stated that:

“We have already been working on another single player game. We currently have a relatively clear concept about what it is. However, we do not want to spend time on it at this moment. After the work is done on Cyberpunk 2077, we’ll start developing our next game.”

That new single player game will be set in the Witcher universe it seems, as CDPR has plans to continue both the Cyberpunk and the Witcher franchises:

“We have two worlds and within these worlds we want to create games. Therefore all our upcoming games, so far, are either “Witcher” or “Cyberpunk”.”

Though, as I mentioned earlier about Cyberpunk, this will not be coming out anytime soon. Famously, CDPR teased Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2012 whilst they were still working on The Witcher 3, so it’s no surprise that they’ve already been thinking about a new game, but it’s nice to have confirmation that it will at least be another Witcher game.

Whether that will be The Witcher 4 or something new to the series is unknown at the moment. Will Geralt return? Or will it follow Ciri? Will you be able to create your own Witcher? Let the theories begin!

If you were worried about focus shifting away from Cyberpunk 2077’s development, Kiciński mentioned that the company will still be keeping their attention on Cyberpunk for the next couple years, as that is their main focus at this moment, and they plan on continually supporting and releasing DLC just like they did with the Witcher 3.

What do you think the next Witcher game could be? The Witcher 4? Or something new? Will it follow Geralt or Ciri? Or will you be able to create your very own Witcher? Tell us your theories!