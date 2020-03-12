Help make Two Point County green again, for the first time, in the new DLC for Two Point Hospital. ‘Off the Grid’ adds a whole new dimension to the game by introducing new illnesses and green energy on your way to eco-friendly freedom.

“In Two Point County, voter research has repeatedly suggested that the public's number one concern is with the environment. To secure her place in office... ahem, we mean, to support the green-minded community, Two Point County's ever-present mayor, Tabitha Windsock, founded the 'Department of Green Things'. She recently discovered it pays to go green in this time of poor voter polling, so why not join the mayor on her journey to ecological (polling) victory in Two Point Hospital – Off the Grid.”

Check out the brand new trailer below:

Make your mark by helping Two Point County to become a beautiful and sustainable area; research 35 all-new illness like Green Fingers or Root Snoot, construct brand-new eco-friendly treatment rooms and build gardens of plants and vegetables to treat the most herbaceous of afflictions. Travel to the 3 new regions including the county’s very first eco-town, Windsock city, where players will need to build completely self-sufficient hospitals with the help of green energy machines.

Two Point Hospital: Off The Grid is arriving March 18th for PC on Steam.

