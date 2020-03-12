Get ready to shoot some more zombie testicles and split some zombie heads, as the first DLC for Season 1 of Zombie Army 4: Dead War has risen from the grave. ‘Terror Lab’ is the exciting new mission for players and part 1 of a three-part campaign called ‘Hell Cult’. Check out the DLC trailer below for a better look at the content included.

Just when you thought the zombie slayin’ was over, Rebellion continues to push for recurring players as they release the Season 1 roadmap for content that they have in store in the future. But first, Terror Lab will see players fighting their way through a strange laboratory, tearing through zombified researchers and solving the mystery of why the dead are still continuing to rise...

Along with the new campaign mission is a new character: the American Sea Captain, a new secondary weapon: the PPSH Submachine gun, a new semi-auto rifle: the M1 Carbine, new weapon skins and the Classic Boris outfit. On top of that, the new horde map, Undead Wood, is completely free for everyone.

More content will follow over the season, including more characters, more weapons, more weapon skins and more character outfits, as well as the final 2 parts of the Hell Cult mini-campaign.

But the new horde map isn’t the only thing they’ll be giving away for free to all players, another free horde map is on it's way, along with a new free mode and a free difficulty level.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War Season 1 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox. Owners of the Super Deluxe Edition will have access to all of Season 1’s content included within the edition.

Check out the full roadmap for Season 1 below: