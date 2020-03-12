DOOM Eternal has just dropped a brand new launch trailer to get us all hyped once more ahead of the release next week, giving us a good look at what players will be experiencing when we all drop into hell once again to slay some dirty demons.

Yesterday, Bethesda tweeted out a little teaser for the launch trailer (so, a trailer for a trailer?) and it is now finally upon us. Check it out below for more rip & tear action featuring everyone’s favourite Hell Walker. The time of the Slayer is now.

“We are pleased to present the Official Launch Trailer in all its vicious glory. Rip and tear through heaven and hell, featuring more demons, more Glory Kills, gigantic behemoths, never-before-seen environments and more in id Software’s biggest and most ambitious game to date.”

Quite easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, DOOM Eternal will be taking players to new areas across Earth, Heaven and Hell. Bigger and better truly is the slogan for this game as even more content comes our way in the newest instalment. Almost twice as long, DOOM Eternal will be the ultimate Hell razing experience.

DOOM Eternal is out March 20th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia, with a Nintendo Switch release date coming later.

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you excited for DOOM Eternal? And what are you most excited about? Let us know!