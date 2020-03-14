So we still haven’t gotten our heads round ray tracing yet, honestly how the hell does it work? Either way all I know is that it makes games look even better (or should I say, more realistic), and it’s now wonder why everyone is coining it as the next big step in graphical fidelity. Sure, it still has some kinks to work out, but hey it’s still in its infancy days right?

Anyway, some lucky fellow has been running ray tracing technology on the recently released Half-Life 1 remake, Black Mesa, and it truly makes the game shine… quite literally to be honest. Either way you should definitely give it a look as it really shows off what ray tracing is capable of, even if it’s not quite in the general consumer price range it is interesting to see the capabilities of such technology.

Wow, Black Mesa sure has some fancy cleaning products. Okay, so I’ll admit that sometimes it can look a little too glossy, but other times it can really make the game pop. Sometimes brick walls, the very definition of an un-shiny surface, can reflect a little bit too much as if it’s been coated in liquid metal. But when those certain lighting features like the vending machines or green pits of acid give that gorgeous looking glow, it’s hard not to just weep a little bit (don’t lie to me, I know there were tears in your eyes).

Anyway, I find it’s really fun to see old games updated to modern graphics like Black Mesa or the Resident Evil 2 Remake, but what games would you like to see with modern-day graphics? Let us know!