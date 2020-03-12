Free? Did somebody say free? Yes! It’s that time again where the Epic Games Store offers completely, 100% free games to keep forever. Whilst we’ve had some absolute steals before with AAA titles like Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, now we have some nice little indie games to help keep us busy over the weekend before DOOM Eternal comes out.

What are those 3 games I hear you asking? Well I was just about to tell you! So stop trying to guess and ruin the surprise. Anyway, where was I? Oh yes, those 3 games that we can all lovingly claim for free are Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, A Short Hike, and Mutazione. It’s a triple indie game spectacle!

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust

“Run, jump, and drive across vast, dreamy 3D landscapes. Shrink into surreal, 2D dungeons inside of characters' bodies. Travel the world, meet strange people, and save the world from the dangerous Nano Dust.”

A Short Hike

“Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak. Follow the trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you.”

Mutazione

“A mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural. Join Kai as she arrives in the mysterious community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather. Discover scenic hangouts, magical gardens, new friends, and old secrets…”

And that’s it! So go and claim your three free indie games now until they leave the Epic Games Store on March 19th.

What do you think of the three games? Which one will you try first? Let us know your thoughts on them!