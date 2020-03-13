It seems like Ubisoft is trying to come up with more interesting and unique events within their online games now. It all started with the Rainbow Six: Siege Outbreak event (that has even led to a spin-off title, Rainbow Six: Quarantine), then Ghost Recon started to get a bit crazy with the Predator and The Terminator both making appearances in DLC. Now, we have a new IP to crossover with another Ubisoft title…

The 'Blades of Persia' is coming to For Honor in a limited time event that runs from today until April 2nd. The three-week long event will include a limited-time game mode, a new quest for Arcade mode, plus all-new Prince of Persia-inspired items that players can collect, including a free evnt pass for all players.

What’s interesting here is that the roles seem to be flipped, where you might have thought that you would be able to play as the crown Prince of Persia, it turns out that he is actually the villain in this scenario…

“Hans… Are we the baddies?”.

“Following a sandstorm that has descended on the lands of Heathmoor, the Prince of Persia arrives to stake his claim to the throne in For Honor. He brings an army of sand creatures in his wake for a special limited-time game mode, Ruler of Time, which tasks heroes to fight and defeat him and his sand creature minions in a variation of the Harbor Dominion map. During the match, the Prince will periodically emerge from a sand tornado and seek to destroy any heroes in his way with the legendary Dagger of Time.”

In addition to the new game mode and customisation items, the entire in-game menu and music will be inspired by the Prince of Persia games. The free event pass will include 30 tiers of themed gear and loot including: a new Battle Outfit, Sand Mood effect, Emblem Outline and 26 new ornaments as well as Salvage, Steel and Crates along the way. Players can also obtain even more items in-game including: 26 new weapons lootable from the battlefield, two new outfits Ratash and Sandwraith for 20,000 Steel, and the Prince’s very own execution available for 10,000 Steel.

As we saw in the trailer above, halfway through the event the Prince of Persia will embrace his evil roots and transform into the Dark Prince (Okay, Hans, turns out we’re not the baddies), which will bring a brand new game mode on March 19th. More details of this event transformation will be unveiled on the same day.

What do you think of the new game mode? What crossover event will be next? My money’s on Assassin’s Creed...