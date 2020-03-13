The first DLC for Control is out in the next two weeks. ‘The Foundation’ will take players beneath the Bureau and back into the oldest house itself to uncover even more mysteries. Playing as Jesse again, we can expect everything to be just as bonkers as the base game. We knew that Remedy is working on 4 new projects after Control; two of which are expansions for the game, The Foundation being the first and the mysteriously titled AWE (Altered World Events, but somehow linked to the Alan Wake series) being the second.

“The Foundation will delve into the history of the Oldest House. At the request of the ever-mysterious Board, Jesse must explore what lies beneath the Bureau as she returns order to the Foundation and the Oldest House itself. Expect things to get weird.”

“Expect things to get weird,” is pretty much the entire game of Control, so, obviously, we’ll be expecting absolutely weird as heck stuff to happen once again. I for one cannot wait to jump back into the weird and crazy world of Control when the new DLC comes out.

If you didn't see it before, you can check out the VFX breakdown of Control that was posted last weekend, especially if you're particularly fond of the weird visual effects present in the game.

Control: The Foundation is out on March 26th for PC and consoles.

Are you excited for the new DLC? Will you be jumping back into Control to get ready? What do you think will happen in the second expansion? Let us know!