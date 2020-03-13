Ever heard of Cloud Gaming? It’s this small thing that’s just come out… Actually who am I kidding, of course you’ve heard about gaming in the cloud! How could you not? GeForce Now has been in the news a lot recently with almost all of the big powerhouse games companies pulling their games from Nvidia’s library (including Activison Blizzard, Bethesda and now 2K). But even before Google’s Stadia was a thing, there was this little startup company called Shadow…

Shadow is a French startup company that offers users complete control over a Windows 10 PC over the cloud, not just utilising great graphics cards for better gaming. The difference here with Shadow compared to GeForce Now is that you aren’t limited to just playing your favourite games on MAX graphics, but you can actually download anything you want like Photoshop or Premiere Pro or any piece of software you want! Essentially it’s a virtual desktop, complete with SSD storage.

But Shadow was originally only available in Europe, then it spread to the East and West coasts of the US. But now, finally, Shadow has acquired a total of 4 data centers in the US, bringing it’s access to the whole of the US. Not only that, but in order to compete with Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Google’s Stadia they have also attempted to lower their prices and offer more advanced tiers for anyone looking to take full advantage of the GPU’s and larger ram and SSD storage.

The base tier is now known as Shadow Boost, with Shadow Ultra and Shadow Infinite being the higher tier options available. Each plan includes at least 256GB of SSD storage, whilst anything above that is considered normal HDD storage. You can upgrade your storage plans separately from each tier if you want.

The new tiers are priced as follows and include these specs:

Shadow Boost: $11.99 per month for a 12-month plan. Or $14.99 per month on a monthly basis. Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU, 4 core CPU at 3.4GHz, 12GB of ram and 256GB of storage.

Shadow Ultra: $24.99 per month for a 12-month plan. Or $29.99 per month on a monthly basis. Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, 4 core CPU at 4GHz, 16GB of ram and 512GB of storage.

Shadow Infinite: $39.99 per month for a 12-month plan. Or $49.99 per month on a monthly basis. Nvidia Titan RTX GPU, 4 core CPU at 4GHz, 32GB of ram and 1TB of storage.

Those GPU’s are a pretty big deal as well, considering how expensive the Titan RTX is, $40 a month is quite the steal for essentially renting that graphics card. Plus, the base level GPU is a GTX 1080 which is considered pretty good for modern gaming. All in all, they are pretty beefy computers for a low rental price, even if you intend to just game on them.

What do you think of Shadow? Is it better than other cloud gaming platforms out there? Which one do you prefer? Let us know why!