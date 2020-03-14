The Epic Games Store might as well just give out free money at this point, as two great games are coming to the Epic Games Store for free next week. After we had some great indie games on offer, we now have a AAA title and another indie game (though, arguably, a much more popular indie title).

Both Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable are coming to the Epic Games Store next week, and anyone with an Epic Games account can claim them for free, forever.

Watch Dogs:

“You play as Aiden Pearce, a brilliant hacker and former thug, whose criminal past led to a violent family tragedy. Now on the hunt for those who hurt your family, you'll be able to monitor and hack all who surround you by manipulating everything connected to the city’s network. Access omnipresent security cameras, download personal information to locate a target, control traffic lights and public transportation to stop the enemy…and more.”

The Stanley Parable:

“The Stanley Parable is a first person exploration game. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will follow a story, you will not follow a story. You will have a choice, you will have no choice. The game will end, the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. This world was not made for you to understand.”

Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable are available, for free, on the Epic Games Store on March 19th. You can currently get Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, A Short Hike, and Mutazione for free right now.

A lot is going on for March 19th. First, we have some sort of reveal from Nvidia, then we have the second part of For Honor’s limited-time Prince of Persia event, and now we have two brand new games coming for free to the Epic Games Store. And to top it all off, that’s just one day from DOOM Eternal’s release… Next weekend is gonna be busy…

Are you excited for the new games to the Epic Games Store? Did you pick up the indie ones currently free now? What games would you like to see come free next? Let us know!