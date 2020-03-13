The zany looter-shooter, Borderlands 3, is now finally available on Steam. After a 6 month exclusivity deal with Epic Games, the third entry in the cult franchise has made it’s way over to Valve’s most popular online retail store. The new Steam version now comes with cross-platform capability that allows players who own the game on either stores to play with each other, as well as with console players.

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

And remember… “Don’t have too much fun!”

Borderlands 3 is out today on Steam and is currently 50% off until March 20th. There is also currently a 2K publisher sale that contains deals across their entire library of games.

Are you excited for Borderlands 3 on Steam? Will you be playing it over the weekend? Let us know!