The new DLC for Control is coming out soon, and Remedy has just unleashed a new mind-bending trailer for Control: The Foundation. The bizarre adventures of one Jesse Faden continue in this, the first expansion of Control. Get ready to get weird, again, if this trailer is anything to go by then the newest DLC will be just as wild as the base game.

“In The Foundation, the Astral Plane is colliding with our reality. Jesse Faden, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, must travel through the caverns of the Foundation to prevent the Astral Plane from consuming the Oldest House. The missing Head of Operations, Helen Marshall, may hold some answers to the mysteries surrounding this threat. As she travels deeper, Jesse will learn more about Marshall's disappearance, and about the enigmatic Board.”

3 months seems like a really long wait for Xbox players, usual console exclusivity timeframes are 1 month long. I’m not sure why it’s a 3 months wait, but it’s definitely not favourable for Xbox users.

On a better note, the new expansion will bring a free update for all players that includes: a new Shield Rush upgrade and the ability to reassign Ability Points. Also included are more quality of life changes, map visuals and more.

Control: The Foundation is out March 26th on the Epic Games Store and PlayStation 4, with a launch for Xbox One on June 25th. The DLC is included for all Season Pass owners.

