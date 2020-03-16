We’re only a few weeks away from the release of the Resident Evil 3 Remake, hopefully playing DOOM Eternal up until then will help pass the time. But if not, we have a brand new playable demo coming to us in the next few days...

“Resident Evil fans can get an early taste of the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 3, with an action-packed playable demo that will be available starting this Thursday, March 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players via Steam.”

Joining us as well is the Open Beta for Resident Evil Resistance, the partner game that comes with every copy of Resident Evil 3. That comes a week later however, on March 27th and will continue up until the game is officially released on April 3rd. Check out the trailer below for a quick taste:

Just like last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake, we’ll be able to get our hands on the game in a short demo. Players will take over Jill Valentine with Nemesis following behind in close pursuit. There’s no indication whether or not this will be the same ‘1-shot’ style demo like last year, but it definitely seems more like a replayable experience, rather than a single, timed experience.

If you were wondering what that snippet of a statue right at the end was, apparently the RE3 Remake demo will include 20 statues of ‘Mr. Charlie’ that requires players to go on a scavenger hunt whilst Nemesis is constantly chasing you. There’s no mention of a reward for getting all 20, but it brings to mind the ‘Dirty Coin’ from the Resident Evil 7 Demo long ago.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is available at 1pm ET on Steam and PlayStation 4, with the release on Xbox One slated for earlier at 12am. The Resident Evil 3 Remake itself is out on April 3rd for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Are you excited for the demo? Are you going to hunt down all 20 statues? What do you think of the reward? And will you be playing the Open Beta for Resident Evil Resistance? Let us know!